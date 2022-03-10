Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Total Cooking Time: 1 hr. Yield:10
Ingredients
8 scallions, chopped
4 large garlic cloves, chopped
3 Scotch bonnet chiles, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons chopped thyme
2 tablespoons ground allspice
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
1/4 cup vegetable oil
Three 3 ½ -pound chickens, each cut into 8 pieces
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Step 1
In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients except the chicken and process to a paste. Put the chicken pieces in a very large bowl and pour the marinade on top. Toss to coat the chicken thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Step 2
Light a grill. Remove the chicken pieces from the marinade, leaving on a coating of spice paste. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning often, until the skin is nicely charred and the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve.
NOTE: The jerk marinade can be refrigerated overnight.
Simple Rice and Peas Recipe
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
1 medium sized can red kidney beans
1 can coconut milk
2 cups of rice
1 small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, chopped
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1 table spoon oil
1 scotch bonnet pepper (whole, do not chop up)
Water
Instructions
Drain the liquid from the can of beans into a measuring cup and add the can of coconut milk and enough water to make four cups of liquid. Place liquids in a pot with beans, onions, garlic, thyme and oil, bring to a boil. Add rice and stir for a minute. Reduce heat to Medium-Low. Place scotch bonnet pepper on top of liquid and cover tightly for 30 minutes or until rice is cooked. Remove scotch bonnet pepper before serving.