Jamaican Jerk Chicken



Total Cooking Time: 1 hr. Yield:10

Ingredients

8 scallions, chopped

4 large garlic cloves, chopped

3 Scotch bonnet chiles, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons chopped thyme

2 tablespoons ground allspice

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Three 3 ½ -pound chickens, each cut into 8 pieces

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Step 1

In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients except the chicken and process to a paste. Put the chicken pieces in a very large bowl and pour the marinade on top. Toss to coat the chicken thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2

Light a grill. Remove the chicken pieces from the marinade, leaving on a coating of spice paste. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning often, until the skin is nicely charred and the chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve.

NOTE: The jerk marinade can be refrigerated overnight.

Simple Rice and Peas Recipe

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 medium sized can red kidney beans

1 can coconut milk

2 cups of rice

1 small onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 table spoon oil

1 scotch bonnet pepper (whole, do not chop up)

Water

Instructions

Drain the liquid from the can of beans into a measuring cup and add the can of coconut milk and enough water to make four cups of liquid. Place liquids in a pot with beans, onions, garlic, thyme and oil, bring to a boil. Add rice and stir for a minute. Reduce heat to Medium-Low. Place scotch bonnet pepper on top of liquid and cover tightly for 30 minutes or until rice is cooked. Remove scotch bonnet pepper before serving.