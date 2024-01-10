From finding himself in the middle of a high-speed police chase to founding a conference for recovering addicts, Chef Derrick Rogers and his wife, Cheryl, open up to Kontji about living with addiction and how it impacts your family and loved ones. You are invited to attend the one-day conference for recovering substance abusers and their loved ones, January 13, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Cordova Community Center located at 1017 Sanga Rd., Cordova, TN. Admission is FREE.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction