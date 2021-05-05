Cheers to Heroes campaign wants to honor everyday heroes

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pandemic has taught us that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Now, your favorite local hero could win $10,000 for all that hard work.

Emily Arthurs with the Cheers to Heroes campaign talks about how you can nominate someone today!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News