Memphis hip-hop artist, actor, podcaster, songwriter and record producer Kia Shine is bringing the spotlight to autism awareness in a Live at 9 interview. Learn how he and his wife, Queen, have launched a heartwarming initiative to provide Christmas dinner, support sensory rooms and other services for 161 autistic children, parents, teachers, and caregivers at 15 Memphis-area schools. Don’t miss the chance to be inspired by Kia Shine’s advocacy journey.

