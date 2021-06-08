Cataract-a-thon to provide free surgeries to participants

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Doctors Brian Fowler and Salar Rafieetary talk about the Cataract-a-thon, an event that will provide free surgeries to participates thanks to the UT Hamilton Eye Institute. To apply for next year’s event, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News