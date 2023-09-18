MEMPHIS, Tenn. — She is a viral sensation, a notable TikToker, a mom and owner of local bakery BluffCakes Confections. She’s also a former News Channel 3 producer.

Now, Chloe Joy Sexton can add author to her ever-growing resume.

This week, her cookbook “Big Yum” will be released, and it’s the largest cookbook deal to ever come out of Memphis.

“As a kid who was in 4-H in rural Tennessee, you’re not left with a lot of options to be creative, but I always had a passion for food and for taking my own twist on it,” she said. “It was something that helped me not only as a super-anxious kid who needed a hands-on activity, but it challenged me. … I love a challenge.”

She was working a night shift at WREG when she got back into baking, sharing her creations with other producers.

After WREG, she started BluffCakes, then workshopped what she could ship that would set her apart. That’s when she came up with her signature giant cookies.

From the first day, New Year’s Eve of 2021, they were a sellout success.

Her new book shows readers how to take recipes and make it big, with stories about her life sprinkled throughout.

She’s hosting a book release and live cooking demonstration with four-course dinner this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Restaurant Iris in East Memphis. Find tickets at novelmemphis.com/