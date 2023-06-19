MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bill Courtney is an entrepreneur, speaker, writer, coach and the subject of Oscar award-winning documentary. Now, he’s taking his talents further by launching a podcast to inspire ordinary people.

Courtney joined WREG’s Shay Simon and Alex Coleman on Live at 9 to discuss his newest project. His podcast, “An Army of Normal Folks,” launched in May and is already topping the charts.

When describing the motivation behind the podcast, Courtney said, “I just think it’s going to take an army of normal folks in their little areas of the world to say, ‘I can help.'”

The businessman said he sits down with average people who are doing amazing things in their communities and highlights their stories.

Years ago, Courtney was the subject of an award-winning documentary. “Undefeated,” centered around the football team at Manassas High School in North Memphis.

As the volunteer football coach, Courtney nurtured the young boy’s in more ways than one, helping them break their 110-year losing streak and win a playoff game.

Bill Courtney package from February 2012

The film and his love for the underdog have allowed him to foster change. “You don’t have to be some A-lister. You, as a normal person, can do phenomenal things in your corner of the world,” he said.

‘An Army of Normal Folks’ has new episodes every Tuesday. To listen to the podcast on any platform, click here.