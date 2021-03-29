Arcade Restaurant owners talk about easing restrictions and getting back to normal Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Mar 29, 2021 / 09:42 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 29, 2021 / 09:42 AM CDT Shelby County restaurants are making room for more diners as Covid restrictions have eased in recent weeks. Jeffrey and Kelcie Zepatos with Arcade Restaurant talk about the recent changes on Live at 9. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction