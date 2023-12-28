Memphis, get ready to ring in the New Year in style as rap legend Al Kapone invites you to the hottest NYE party in Memphis on Beale Street! Here are the details: New Year’s Eve on the World Famous Beale Street with Live Band music expanded to the East end of Beale Street presented by Ghost River and Peoples on Beale, with help from sponsors like Big River Steel and Old Dominicks.

Below are the event details from organizers:

Ghost River Brewing and People’s on Beale present New Year’s Eve on Beale Street!

Beale Street, the vibrant heart of Memphis, is gearing up to ring in the New Year with a spectacular celebration that promises to be bigger and better than ever before. As the countdown to 2024 begins, locals and visitors alike are invited to join in the free festivities, creating new memories and enjoying the iconic sights and sounds of Beale Street.

Kicking off on December 31st at 6:30 PM, the New Year’s Eve celebration on Beale Street presented by Ghost River Brewing and People’s on Beale, will be a thrilling extravaganza filled with live music, dazzling fireworks, delectable cuisine, with an electric atmosphere that captures the essence of this iconic city. From blues to rock, jazz to soul, the street will resonate with the sounds of talented performers, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy as they welcome the new year.

This year’s event will feature multiple stages showcasing a diverse lineup of musicians, ensuring that revelers can find their perfect groove while strolling down the historic street. This years acts will include Al Kapone and his Band, Fuzzy Jeffries and the Kings of Memphis, and Corey Lou and Da village. As the evening progresses, the anticipation will mount, building to a crescendo as the final seconds of 2023 tick away. The breathtaking fireworks display, hosted by the Downtown Memphis Commission, will illuminate the night sky, creating a breathtaking backdrop for the momentous occasion.

In addition to the music and fireworks, Beale Street’s world-renowned restaurants and bars will be open, offering an array of culinary delights and specialty drinks to keep the festivities going well into the night. Whether visitors are craving Memphis barbecue, Southern comfort food, or a refreshing beverage, the options are plentiful and diverse.

Safety and security measures will be in place to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees. The organizers are working closely with local authorities to implement comprehensive safety protocols, including designated entry points, visible security personnel, and medical assistance on standby.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early to secure prime viewing spots and to take advantage of the full range of activities and offerings that Beale Street has in store.

Sponsors:

Big River Steel

Old Dominick Distillery

Downtown Memphis Commission

Memphis Sound Lab