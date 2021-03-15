A look at Tom Lee Park’s makeover Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Mar 15, 2021 / 09:34 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 15, 2021 / 09:51 AM CDT Tom Lee Park’s major makeover will include a variety of new features aimed at enticing even more visitors downtown. WREG received a firsthand look at the progress with George Abbott from the Memphis River Parks Partnership. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction