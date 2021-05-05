A Conversation with Henry Turley Live at 9 by: Eryn Taylor Posted: May 5, 2021 / 09:52 AM CDT / Updated: May 5, 2021 / 09:52 AM CDT A new documentary shares the story of Henry Turley who worked more than 50 years to revitalize, rebuild and create the landscape that we now know as Memphis, Tennessee. Bard Cole and Linn Sitler talks about the project and how you can watch it. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction