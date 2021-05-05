A Conversation with Henry Turley

CECIL COUNTY, Maryland (WJW) -- A Maryland woman accused of setting her house on fire with another person inside and then sitting in a chair to watch the blaze from her front lawn is facing attempted murder charges.

Gail Metwally, 47, faces multiple arson-related charges, including first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault, malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment in the case.