Just in from the US Labor Department this morning, a record four and a half million Americans quit their jobs in November.



Experts say it is a sign the US job market is bouncing back from the coronavirus recession. It is also a sign the Great Resignation of 2021 is staying with us as we launch 2022.



Does that mean you will be in the driver’s seat if you’re in the job market in the new year?



We were live with Angela Copeland the Vice President at recruiter.com to discuss.

