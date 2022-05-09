Guests: Gabby Salinas, the head of the Shelby County Democratic Party and Chris Tutor, the former leader of the Shelby County GOP.

Topics: The field is now set for the August general election following Tuesday’s Shelby County primary.

Democrats and Republicans turned out at the polls to pick their candidates. We’ll take a closer look at the big ticket races that will be generating a lot of buzz over the next few months.

We’ll also discuss what many are calling an unprecedented leak at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Politico published a draft opinion showing the justices may be on the verge of overturning Roe versus Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

We’ll talk about the implications of the leak and how such a decision would change the political landscape.

And will he or won’t he? Comments by Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson are fueling speculation that he might run for president in 2024.

We’ll discuss his chances in a Republican field that so far has been dominated by former President Donald Trump.