Stephanie Scurlock hosted Informed Sources on April 30, 2022.
Topics and guests:
- The Beale Street Music Festival has brought thousands to the city this weekend. We’ll talk about security measures, and how the festival is settling in to its temporary home at the Fairgrounds.
- We’ll also talk about COVID-19. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is currently “out of the pandemic phase.” But will it stay that way? We’ll ask one of our experts, Dr. Stephen Threlkeld from Baptist Memorial Hospital.
- We’ll take a closer look at Tennessee’s new law targeting renters who are trying to stop their evictions. It requires families to put up a year’s worth of rent when they try to appeal an eviction, even if they were up to date on their rent. Dorcas Young Griffin from Shelby County’s Division of Community Services will weigh in on the new law and its impact.