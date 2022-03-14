Informed Sources returned to WREG on March 13, 2022, after a two-year absence as the broadcast focused on COVID-19.

Topics:

Keeping downtown Memphis safe in the wake of several shootings. We spoke with Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner and Memphis City Councilman Frank Colvett. (at 2 minutes)

Hate crimes on the rise. Turner and Colvett spoke about this issue. (at 10:30)

Two years since the first COVID-19 cases detected in Shelby County. We talk with Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor (at 18:30)