Check out WREG's Informed Sources from February 8, 2020. Guests: Memphis City Council member Frank Colvett Jr. Memphis City Council member Martavius Jones Shelby County GOP member Randy Hendon Topics: Bill could allow college students in Tennessee to have guns on campus Concerns about increasing carjackings in Memphis Bill could designated Holy Bible as Tennessee's official state book Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 Part 4