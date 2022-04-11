MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This edition of Informed Sources is focusing exclusively on Mississippi Politics, including the largest teacher pay raise in the Magnolia State’s history.

Salaries will jump by an average of $5,100 a year, which is an increase of more than 10-percent.



We’ll discuss the new election integrity bill that was signed into law by Governor Reeves. The bill aims to prevent any agency, state, or local officials from accepting private funds for election-related expenses.



We’ll also discuss the largest tax cut in Mississippi history.



This week, Governor Reeves signed a bill that will reduce the state income tax for some over four years beginning in 2023.



Supporters believe this tax cut will stop people from leaving the state and could help “attract” more businesses.



“It positions us to be competitive in attracting young people and retaining our citizens. It also makes us competitive in trying to attract new jobs and industries. We can now go out and market ourselves as having the 5th best marginal tax rate in the country,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. [DOUBLE CHECK SOT]



Opponents say reducing the income tax would mean less money for schools, health care, roads and other services.

Mississippi State Representative Hester Jackson-McCray of Horn Lake and State Representative Brady Williamson of Oxford joined us live to discuss more on the tax cuts.

Teachers in Mississippi will soon be seeing more money in their paychecks after Governor Tate Reeves recently signed a bill giving teachers their largest pay raise in state history.

Salaries will go up by $5,100 a year. On average, that brings the “base salary” to $41,500. Governor Reeves said this is proof the state is investing in teachers.

“This legislation is a stake in the ground that proudly declares mississippi enduring commitment to supporting our educators and supporting our education system,” Gov. Reeves said.

Teacher’s assistants will also receive a two-thousand dollar raise over the next two years.



Election integrity, it’s been a hot topic of discussion ever since the 2020 presidential election. Recently, Governor Reeves “signed a bill” that aims to prevent any agency state or local officials from accepting money from the private sector to cover costs associated with elections.

The governor specifically called out Facebook CEO Mark zuckerberg who spent more than $400-million dollars in 2020 to offer election grants to local governments across the state.

Some Republicans believe, it was part of an effort by tech companies to influence the outcome of the election.



Before we go, we have an informed sources update for you.

In our last broadcast, we talked about the pipeline bill making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly.

Last week, the House Commerce Committee passed an amended version of the bill which would reduce local control over the placement of future pipelines for energy sources like oil and gas.

The bill now moves to the House Finance Ways and Means subcommittee where it’s scheduled for discussion” on Wednesday. The Senate has already passed its version of the bill.