Zoo, Memphis Botanic Garden submits reopening plans to local officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo and the Memphis Botanic Garden has submitted a reopening plans to local leaders.

Phase one of the zoo’s reopening plan includes limiting the number of guests to just 3,000 each day, which is 30 percent of their capacity.

Guests will not be allowed to pay with cash and they will be asked to wear masks while on zoo property.

To encourage social distancing, signs will be placed around the property and high touch areas like playgrounds will be closed.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the zoo as well.

Zoo representatives told WREG they do not know when their official opening will be.

The zoo has been closed since March 19.

On Wednesday, the Memphis Botanic Garden said they plan to open their outdoor spaces only as part of phase one.

“We will begin by admitting members only for up to two weeks, and then, adding in daily admission guests,” they said.

The Children’s Garden will remain closed as it’s a high-touch area.

Once they receive approval from local authorities they will be open within 24 hours.