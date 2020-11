MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Zoo Lights are back at the Memphis Zoo.

The annual winter wonderland of 1 million lights returns Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on select nights.

You can take a horse-drawn carriage through the zoo, visit Santa Claus and get your holiday shopping done at the Memphis Market Village. Cocoa and holiday treats are available.

A limited number of tickets is available for each night. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Go to memphiszoo.org.