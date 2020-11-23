Zach Randolph partners with Streets Ministries to provide thousands of meals this Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Grizzlies star Zach Randolph donated thousands of meals to help feed the Memphis community this Thanksgiving.

This is the 10th year Randolph has partnered with Streets Ministries and approximately 500 families in Midtown and downtown Memphis will benefit from the generous donation.

“I’m proud to deliver Thanksgiving meals again this year. Particularly during this difficult time, it’s important that families are able to come together to share the holiday season with a meal,” said Randolph. “I’m grateful for the partnership with Streets Ministries that allowed us to deliver these meals in the local community as well as Carnival Memphis and Neighborhood Christian Center for providing volunteers to assist with the effort.”

Volunteers gathered Monday to prep more than 5,000 meals, which include a turkey, green beans, sweet corn, cornbread and cranberry sauce. On Tuesday, the meals will be delivered to the selected families.

Kroger and International Paper provided boxes for the effort as well as literacy packs for the kids.