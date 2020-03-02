Tuesday will be last election using old touchscreen machines

James Franklin votes in the Shelby County primary election Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday will likely be the last time Shelby County voters cast their ballots with the current touchscreen machines, the county’s head of elections said.

Elections administrator Linda Phillips said the county hopes to have new voting machines in place for a county election and state and federal primaries in August.

The Shelby County Commission has budgeted $2.4 million for new machines.

But they won’t be ready for Super Tuesday.

The county’s Election Commission is in the process of determining what system to purchase, and will meet soon to make a decision, Phillips said.

Phillips noted there are people pushing for paper ballots and others advocating for touch screens.