Tennessee defends COVID-19 response to oversight chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee is defending Tennessee’s response to the coronavirus pandemic after receiving criticism from a top Democratic congressional leader.

The Republican said Wednesday that his decisions have been “data driven” despite not adhering entirely to White House recommendations.

Democratic South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn is chairman of the House congressional coronavirus oversight panel. Clyburn sent out requests earlier this year to four Republican governors demanding documentation on how their states are combating the pandemic.

Specifically, Clyburn asked Lee to hand over public health guidance communications provided by the White House to figure out which guidelines the state was following.