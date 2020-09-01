Six Democrat mayors in Minnesota endorse Trump over Biden

LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE – AUGUST 28: President Donald Trump speaks at an airport hanger at a rally a day after he formally accepted his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention on August 28, 2020 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Addressing hundreds of supporters, many wearing face masks, Trump made his case for his re-election against his opponent Joe Biden. Trump spoke at at Pro Star Aviation. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DULUTH, Minn. (NEXSTAR) — Six Democrat mayors in Minnesota announced they’ve endorsed President Donald Trump over Joe Biden saying the Democratic candidate hasn’t done enough to help the working class.

In the letter dated Friday and viewed by the Duluth News Tribune, the mayors argued, “by putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class.”

The mayors claimed their region dubbed Iron Range had lost “thousands of jobs.” That portion of Minnesota they represent is named for its iron ore mining districts.

The letter was signed Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe, Chisholm Mayor John Champa, Ely Mayor Chuck Novak, Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich and Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich.

Thank you, Mayor Larry Cuffe, Mayor John Champa, Mayor Chuck Novak, Mayor Chris Swanson, Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich and Mayor Andrea Zupancich! https://t.co/ERahtLHeny — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 28, 2020

“Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party,” the letter read. “It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us.”

Two of the mayors who signed the letter appeared during a Friday campaign event featuring Vice President Mike Pence in Duluth.