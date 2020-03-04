Shelby County primary election results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting returns are coming in for Shelby County.

As of 8 p.m., with 2 of 166 precincts reporting, Joe Biden had a slight lead over Mike Bloomberg for the Democratic nomination for president: 10,230 votes for Biden vs. 10,069 for Sanders.

In Shelby County’s Republican primary for General Sessions Court Clerk, Paul Boyd was in the lead with 4,213 votes. In the Democratic race for that seat’s nomination, Joe Brown is leading with 5,997 votes, though several candidates were close behind.

The results are early and unofficial.

Complete statewide results can be found here.

Complete Shelby County results can be found here.