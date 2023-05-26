MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting is now underway in the special Democratic primary for Tennessee House District 86.

Early voting is available at three locations — the Baker Community Center in Millington, Riverside Missionary Baptist Church on South Third and the Shelby County Election Commission office downtown.

There will be no early voting on Memorial Day but otherwise, all three locations will be open Monday through Saturday until June 10. Election Day is Thursday, June 15.

In the primary, current District 86 Representative Justin J. Pearson is being challenged by David Page. Pearson was first elected in a special election earlier this year following the death of longtime state Representative Barbara Cooper.

Back in April, Pearson was expelled for violating House rules during a gun control protest on the House floor. He was then re-appointed to the seat by the Shelby County Commission.