Your pets can get coronavirus. Here’s how to keep them safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC has some safety guidelines for pet owners after two pet cats in New York tested positive for the coronavirus.

Our pets are loving the fact we’re spending more time at home in this pandemic, so this new report has veterinarians like Angie Zinkus at Germantown Parkway Animal Hospital on high alert.

“This virus, we don’t know what it can do,” Zinkus said.

The CDC said the cats had mild respiratory symptoms and should make a full recovery.

The CDC also believes they got the virus from people in their household or neighborhood, and right now, there’s no indication they’re transmitting it to humans.

“We don’t have to panic about cats or dogs giving it to us,” Zinkus said, but we can potentially give the virus to them.

The CDC isn’t recommending routine testing of animals at this time, but experts say more studies need to be conducted to find out how they are contracting the virus.

The CDC said until we know more, it has some recommendations:

Don’t let your furry friend interact with people or other animals outside your home — keep your cats inside

Walk your dog on a leash, maintaining six feet from people and other animals, and avoid dog parks.

If you get COVID-19, limit contact with your furry friend, and wear a mask while caring for them.

Zinkus added one more to the list — Don’t Lysol or use any disinfectant on your pets.

Most of all, Zinkus said, she doesn’t want people getting rid of their pets. Just be cautious.

“The take-home point is safety, safety, safety,” Zinkus said. “Even it seems weird. Social distancing yourself from your cat or dog when you’re sick. Just do it.”