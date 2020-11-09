World markets rise on relief over U.S. election outcome

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Asian shares rose Monday on relief the U.S. presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — World markets climbed Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Democrat Joe Biden declared the president-elect.

France’s CAC 40 jumped 1.7% in early trading to 5,045.70, while Germany’s DAX surged nearly 2.0% to 12,724.48. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.3% to 5,987.32. U.S. shares also gained, with Dow futures up 1.2% and S&P 500 futures picking up 1.4%.

“Looking at the U.S. and European futures, one thing is pretty much clear, that traders are very much pleased with the president-elect, Joe Biden. For them, this means less uncertainty, less turmoil in terms of foreign relations, and reversal of some futile policies which were put by the Trump administration,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said in a commentary.

Many in the region expect trade tensions to de-escalate under a Biden presidency. Still, not all trade tensions are expected to vanish even if Biden rolls back some of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on U.S. trading partners, especially China, in the past several years.

For now, investors seem inclined to shrug off Trump’s refusal to concede and threats of legal action. With Republicans expected to retain their grip on a majority in the Senate, they are betting on continuity in tax, regulatory and other policies, analysts said.

“Trump not conceding a loss is near-term noise looking to wrong-foot Biden at the start of his presidency while Republicans in a position to not concede ground on legislation may continue to frustrate Biden’s agenda,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

If Republicans remain in charge of the Senate, chances for a big package of economic aid are weaker, and the Federal Reserve will likely need to step up with more support, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda.

Biden has vowed to move decisively to try to counter the worsening coronavirus pandemic, which has sapped economic growth, trade and travel, as the U.S. and Europe face a troubling rise in infections. Even if the strictest lockdowns don’t return in the United States, the worsening pandemic may dampen consumption and erase profits.