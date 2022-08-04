MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Things were slow and steady in Whitehaven as voters began showing up to cast their ballots.

It had all the sights and sounds of a block party outside the Whitehaven community center Thursday morning. However, this was a party with a purpose.

Through the sea of signs, there were the final pushes from campaign supporters.

Voters like John Green told WREG this is where he needed to be in order to exercise a right he says was once denied.

“I can’t wait for the opportunity,” Green said. “When I consider the fights and struggles over the years, I think it’s an important day for me, and an important day for everybody. You really need to take advantage of it.”

Green was joined by dozens doing just that. Unfortunately for some, there were obstacles to overcome, like finding where to cast their ballot.

“But now that I know they change my polling,” said voter William Bridges. “I’m headed over to Saint Paul where I’m hoping I don’t have to wait any longer.”

Although Bridges was unclear on where to go initially, one thing was certain.

“I am going to vote for sure,” Bridges said.

There is an overcast of excitement as voters, one by one on this big day, are making decisions on a rather big ballot.

Decisions are being made once voters step into the ballot box, with their own secret strategy regarding who to choose. Without doubt, this can be a long process, but it’s a process, many long for.

“It’s important to do my fair share,” Green said.

“Oh, it’s very important,” Bridges said.

After shuffling through enough candidates to make up 37 pages in the electronic voting machine, these voters say the words “I voted” make it all worth while.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.