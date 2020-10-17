WATCH: WJTV 12 News hosts one-on-one with U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News hosted a one-on-one interview with U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) ahead of the November election on Friday, October 16.

12 News evening anchor Byron Brown talked to the senator about several topics, including controversial past statements, the Affordable Care Act and the coronavirus pandemic. Hyde-Smith was also questioned about not debating her challenger, Democrat Mike Espy.

WJTV 12 News will host a one-on-one with Espy on Friday, October 23.

