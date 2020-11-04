Giuliani threatens lawsuits in battleground states

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, said the campaign will bring lawsuits in states where Trump is locked in a battle for electoral votes with former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We are going to continue the lawsuit here,” Giuliani said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference in Philadelphia. “We’re going to bring a second one, and then we’re going to bring a federal lawsuit and we’re going to take a very good look at whether we bring this nationally. We’re certainly going to bring it here (Pennsylvania) and to Wisconsin. Quite possibly, we’ll do a national lawsuit and we’ll really expose the corruption of the Democrat party.”

The Trump campaign on Wednesday said it will sue Pennsylvania over a lack of “transparency.” They have also filed suit in Michigan to halt the vote count there.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press had not called the vote in either of those states because the votes were too close.