Voters urged to pay attention to ballots ahead of Super Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People continue to cast ballots as we get closer to the Tennessee primary, which falls on Super Tuesday.

Shelby County Election Commission Administrator Linda Phillips says voter turnout for early voting is higher than expected and things have been going smoothly so far.

According to the Shelby County Election Commission, more than 21,000 people have early voted which is up several thousand from four years ago.

Phillips says she is expecting a big voter turn out on March 3 and voters need to pay attention to the names on the ballots.

"The political landscape is changing day by day," Phillips said in a phone interview. "Even candidates who have dropped out of the race, their names are still on the Tennessee Ballot. Our ballot is set in December. If someone pulls either a Republican or Democratic ballot, they will see names of people who no longer have active campaigns."

People we spoke with say they voted early to avoid crowds.

"It was great, didn't take about two minutes," Randy Harrison said. "I didn't want to stand in line on the regular day."

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is a familiar name in the Volunteer State.

The director of Bloomberg's campaign in Tennessee said Bloomberg has a decent footprint across the state and is receiving endorsements from local leaders like Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Later this week, Actress and activist Ashley Judd will be in Memphis to campaign for Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Early voting in Tennessee ends Feb. 25.