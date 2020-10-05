Voter registration deadline is Monday in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
By Monday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or, they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Monday.
Early voting runs Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, Monday through Saturday.
Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.
Officials are urging voters to act earlier because completed ballots must be received by mail before Election Day polls close.
- Last chance to submit your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement
- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus
- Thousands of minks dead in coronavirus outbreak on Utah farms
- Proud Boys hashtag taken over by gay pride images
- Chanelle Houston of Bon Lin Middle School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week