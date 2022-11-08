WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Voters in West Memphis will decide who will be the city’s next mayor Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Marco McClendon, who was elected in 2019, is being challenged by two other candidates, who also are in city government.

Current City Council member Wayne Croom and City Clerk James Pulliam are looking to unseat McClendon.

“I have a heart for the city for the citizens of West Memphis,” McLendon said. “When you go to a school they can definitely tell you Marco is the mayor.”

Croom said Tuesday he’s honest, dedicated, and would do a good job as mayor.

“I will make sure the people come first,” Croom said.

The third candidate, James Pulliam, was in a meeting Tuesday, but on his campaign website, he says he’s served the city for 25 years and he feels the city deserves a leader that will put service over self.

Polls close at 7:30 in Arkansas.