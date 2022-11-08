JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) was re-elected as the U.S. Representative for the First District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. He defeated his opponent Dianne Black.

He was initially elected to his seat on June 2, 2015, in a special election runoff. He will now serve his fifth term.

Kelly held a private law practice in Saltillo and served as Tupelo City Prosecutor and Forfeiture Attorney for the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit. Before being elected to Congress, he served as District Attorney for the 1st Circuit Judicial District, managing all felony cases.

In Congress, he serves on the House Armed Services Committee, serving as the Ranking Member of the Intelligence and Special Operations subcommittee. He also serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Agricultural Committee.

Kelly defeated Mark D. Strauss in the party primary election in June.