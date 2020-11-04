Torrey Harris declares victory over John DeBerry in Tennessee House race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democrat Torrey Harris declared victory Tuesday night over incumbent John DeBerry, who held the District 90 Tennessee House seat since 1994.

By 10 p.m., only 9% of the vote had been counted, but results showed Harris ahead of DeBerry 78% to 21%.

Harris ran against DeBerry in the Democratic primary in 2018. He’s a community advocate and would be the first openly LGBT member of the Tennessee General Assembly.

DeBerry, who ran for years as a Democrat but came under fire for voting with Republicans, was thrown off the ballot by the Democratic Party, and ran as an independent.

