Torrey Harris declares victory over John DeBerry in Tennessee House race

Your Local Election Headquarters
Posted: / Updated:

Torrey Harris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democrat Torrey Harris declared victory Tuesday night over incumbent John DeBerry, who held the District 90 Tennessee House seat since 1994.

By 10 p.m., only 9% of the vote had been counted, but results showed Harris ahead of DeBerry 78% to 21%.

Harris ran against DeBerry in the Democratic primary in 2018. He’s a community advocate and would be the first openly LGBT member of the Tennessee General Assembly.

DeBerry, who ran for years as a Democrat but came under fire for voting with Republicans, was thrown off the ballot by the Democratic Party, and ran as an independent.

See Tennessee election results here

Share this story

Latest News

More News