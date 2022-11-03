MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Nov. 3 marks the last day of early voting in Shelby County.

If you don’t get to the polls, you may find yourself waiting in line on election day next Tuesday.

The early voting numbers so far have been very low.

Just more than 89,000 voters have cast a ballot in Shelby County, compared to the 152,000 who voted by this time in midterm elections four years ago.

Tennessee’s gubernatorial race is between incumbent Governor Bill Lee and Democrat Dr. Jason Martin.

Martin believes the state’s nearly total ban on abortion could give him the edge he needs to win, though polls show Lee is ahead.

Here in west Tennessee, voters will elect two members of Congress. Democrat Steve Cohen is being challenged by Republican Charlotte Bergmann. Republican David Kustoff is being challenged by Democrat Lynnette Williams.

Voters will also be asked whether to approve three amendments to the state constitution:

Amendment 1, if approved, is a right-to-work measure that would prohibit employers from making labor union membership mandatory for employment.

Amendment 2, if approved, would provide a line of succession and procedures for an acting governor if the governor is unable to perform the duties of office.

Amendment 3, if approved, would change language in the state constitution to specify that slavery is prohibited under any circumstance.

To see a sample ballot and a list of early voting locations and times, click here.