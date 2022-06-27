On July 13 at noon, WREG in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Memphis will host a debate between two candidates for Shelby County District Attorney:

Amy Weirich (R) is the sitting incumbent in the job, first appointed in 2011, and helped create the area’s Multi Agency Gang Unit.

Steve Mulroy (D) is a former Shelby County commissioner, federal prosecutor and civil rights attorney who teaches law at University of Memphis.

If you could ask a question of one of both of these candidates, what would you want to know? Submit your question below, and it may be asked by WREG’s moderator during the debate.