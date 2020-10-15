State officials: Tennessee breaks first day of early voting record

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee state officials say Tennessee has broken the record for the first day of early voting in the state.

According to a release from the office of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, 273,325 people in Tennessee have voted early or by absentee ballot.

The secretary’s office says it is a 91% increase from the first day of early voting in 2016 and a 120% increase from 2012.

“I’m excited that Tennesseans are engaged and are making their voices heard at the polls,” said Hargett in a statement sent out Thursday afternoon. “We are on pace to break our previous early voting turnout record, which was set in 2016.”

Wednesday, Shelby County election officials said the county broke its own record for the first day of early voting.

“We are at more than 25,000, almost 26,000,” said Linda Phillips, the Shelby County Election Administrator. “We could possibly beat the entire 2000 to present highest day ever.”

Early voting ends Thursday, October 29. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Voters can visit GoVoteTN.com for more information early voting in the state.

There are 26 polling locations across Shelby County, and most are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the early voting period. Here’s a list of locations and times you can vote.