Shelby County residents continue to turn out for early voting despite rain, lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a record breaking first day of early voting, plenty of people still turned out to the polls to exercise their rights.

Armed with umbrellas, inconvenient weather didn’t deter these voters in Whitehaven.

You know what? I’m not worried about the rain,” said voter Nels Johnson. “We gotta do what we gotta do.”

Johnson stood in line, ready to stick to tradition.

“We early vote every year,” Johnson said.

Lines were shorter at Greater Middle Baptist Church in Parkway Village, a 20-minute drive away. The process is a a brighter moment on a dreary day.

For Carla Maitland, it’s an empowering process.

“I am ready to go,” Maitland said. “I have voted, and I am woman, hear me roar!”

She came prepared, wearing gloves and having two masks.

“I have two, I’m 73,” Maitland said. “I have asthma, but I came to vote.”

The Secretary of State’s office said more than 273,000 Tennesseans cast their ballot yesterday. That’s 91% higher than the first day of early voting in 2016 and 120% higher than 2012.

It’s a record voters are proud to be part of.

“This is the most important election that I’ve witnessed,” said early voter Eric Conway.

The Shelby County Election Commission said more people voted Thursday afternoon than Wednesday, with 43,802 turning out so far.