MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early elections are underway in Shelby County and will end on April 28. The last day to vote in primaries is May 3, 2022. Below is a list of candidates, the offices they are running for and the parties they represent.

If you have questions regarding absentee voting, click here to request one by filling out a form.

Note: Tuesday, April 26 is the last day to file an absentee ballot.

For questions regarding polling places and their hours of operation, visit the Shelby County Election Commission.

On May 3, the following locations will be available for voting. You can visit Tennessee’s Voter Registration site to check on your voter status and to find out where your voting precinct is.