UPDATE 9:50: The first results in Shelby County races have been posted. See them here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Polls closed hours ago, but there is a delay in getting the results from Shelby County’s vote Thursday night.

The last voter in Shelby County cast a ballot at 8:40 p.m., the Shelby County Election Commission said. Early votes were being loaded into computers around 9:30.

Polls officially closed at 7 p.m., though voters who already were in line to vote were allowed to cast their ballots.

WREG was told there were issues with the old voting machines accepting this election’s long ballots.

Election Commissioner Linda Phillips assured the public that all votes would be counted and all counts would be accurate.