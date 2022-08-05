Here are the highlights of the August 4 Shelby County and Tennessee election:

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR

With 98% reporting, only about 2,000 votes separate Dr. Jason Martin and J.B. Smiley in the Democratic primary – so the race is too close to call.

The winner will face Gov. Bill Lee and a bunch of independent candidates in November.

U.S. HOUSE

In District 8, Rep. David Kustoff easily won the Republican primary. Lynnette Williams won the Democratic primary.

In District 9, Rep. Steve Cohen easily won the Democratic primary. Charlotte Bergmann won the Republican primary.

TENNESSEE HOUSE AND SENATE

It was a good night for the incumbents – with Sen. London Lamar, Rep. Joe Towns, Rep. Jesse Chism, Rep. Barbara Cooper, Rep. Torrey Harris and Rep. Tom Leatherwood winning their primaries.

In District 97, Toniko Harris beat Houston Wolf by 55 votes in the Democratic primary. Rep. John Gillespie was unopposed in the GOP primary.

SHELBY COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Steve Mulroy will be our next D.A., unseating Amy Weirich after 11 years on the job.

SHELBY COUNTY MAYOR

Mayor Lee Harris is on his way to a second term, defeating Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan.

SHELBY COUNTY CLERK

Wanda Halbert will hang on to her job – with 49% of the vote. Jeff Jacobs got 41% and Harold C. Smith received 10%.

OTHER COUNTY OFFICES

Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn, Assessor of Property Melvin Burgess and Trustee Regina Newman Morrison were all re-elected.

City Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen will be the new Circuit Court Clerk.

Outgoing County Commissioner Eddie Jones will be the new Probate Court Clerk.

Outgoing County Commissioner Willie Brooks will be the new Register of Deeds.

SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION

Amber Mills was re-elected in District 1.

District 13 Commissioner Brandon Morrison was elected in District 4.

Former MSCS board member Shante Avant won in District 5.

Former county commissioner Henri Brooks is back – after easily winning in District 7.

District 5 Commissioner Michael Whaley will move over to District 13 – after beating Ed Apple in a close race.

MEMPHIS-SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

Michelle McKissack and Joyce Dorse-Coleman were re-elected. Keith Williams will be the new school board member for District 6.

MEMPHIS TERM LIMIT REFERENDUM

Memphis voters essentially told Jim Strickland they don’t want him to run again – by rejecting the term limit referendum – 66% to 34%.

UPSETS IN THE JUDGESHIPS

Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael was unseated by Tarik Sugarmon.

Circuit Court Division 8 Judge Bob Weiss was unseated by Damita Dandridge.

Chancery Court Part I Chancellor Will Perry was unseated by Melanie Taylor Jefferson.

Probate Court Division 2 Judge Karen Webster was unseated by Joe Townsend.

Criminal Court Division 9 Judge Mark Ward was unseated by Melissa Boyd – in a very close race. He’s the judge who was involved in the Pamela Moses case.

General Sessions Division 9 Judge Gerald Skahan was unseated by Sheila Bruce-Renfroe.

General Sessions Division 12 Judge Ronald Lucchesi ended up pulling just ahead of Mischelle Alexander-Best – avoiding an upset.

General Sessions Division 15 Judge Loyce Lambert-Ryan was unseated by Christian Johnson.

TENNESSEE SUPREME COURT, COURT OF APPEALS AND COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

Voters chose to retain all the judges on the ballot.