MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A review in two Shelby County Commission primary races confirmed that Henri Brooks won in District 7 and Miska Clay Bibbs won in District 11, the county election commission said.

County primaries were held May 2. The state Democratic Party requested a recount in the District 7 race, as well as a review of voting machine tapes and paper ballots for District 11.

The recount was finished Wednesday and results were announced Thursday.

“Recount teams determined that the certified results are correct,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections.