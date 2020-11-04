Republicans maintain control in Tennessee Legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republicans will maintain their supermajority control of Tennessee’s General Assembly after Tuesday’s election as Democrats failed to make big gains in their attempt to expand their influence over the state.
As of Wednesday, Tennessee Republicans had more than two-thirds control of both the House and Senate. Just one legislative race in western Tennessee was still too early to call. However, while many GOP lawmakers saw comfortable wins, a couple of incumbents were unseated.
Torrey Harris defeated longtime state Rep. John DeBerry Jr. in the race for a seat in the Tennessee Legislature representing a Memphis district.
