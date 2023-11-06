MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Polls will be open in Mississippi at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and there’s a big job on the ballot. Who will be the magnolia state’s next governor?

Contentious, combative and confrontational are some of the words used to describe the race for Mississippi governor as Democrat Brandon Presley, a state utility regulator, tries to unseat incumbent Republican Tate Reeves in a deep red state.

The two have traded jabs over the last few months.

“Tate Reeves does not deserve another four years in the governor’s office and my ideas and in this campaign are really aimed at bringing this state together and how we’ve been able to build a coalition of Republicans, Democrats and Independents to take back the Governor’s office for the people of Mississippi,” Presley said.

Governor Reeves shared with us what he’s been proud of during his four year term.

“We’ve protected Mississippi’s values. We’ve never compromised on our principles because we believe what’s going on is right,” Reeves said. “We believe what’s going on in radical blue states is not the right thing for folks in the south and so we’re going to continue to fight against Joe Biden.”

A big difference between the candidates is their stance on Medicaid.

“Medicaid expansion is something that I’ve talked about from the first part of this campaign. I think it’s so important that we save our hospitals and get health insurance to 230,000 Mississippians who are working right now but don’t have access to health care,” said Presley. “Tate Reeves has turned down this opportunity. He has personally cost the people of Mississippi billions of dollars in health care funds that could be here. He refers to people who are sacking groceries or work in a restaurant as being on welfare. These are people who work every day and I think it just shows how out of touch he is with where Mississippians are.”

Governor Reeves argues he has a plan that will provide hospitals across the state with millions of dollars in funding.

“I have provided a plan where hospital leaders stood behind me when I proposed it. That would provide up to $673 million in additional funding to our hospitals,” he said. “It’s a plan that experts have said will keep our rural hospitals open but it’s also a plan that doesn’t add 300,000 Mississippians to the welfare roles. That’s not good policy for the state.”

Both candidates are making a push to get people to the polls Tuesday.

Make sure you stay with WREG News Channel 3 as we cover the very latest on air and online, not only in the governor’s race but other races as well.