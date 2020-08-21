President Trump takes the campaign battle to Biden’s native state

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump is calling Joe Biden a “puppet of the radical left movement.”

Trump is taking the fight to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s native state of Pennsylvania.

“Joe Biden has pledged to hike your taxes by $4 trillion in the largest tax hike in history. And they’re gonna waste the money on the green new deal,” Trump asserted.

The president criticized Biden’s policies and career.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey says the president wants to distract voters from the Democratic National Convention and the big issues.

“He is a master of distraction. But the problem for the president is most people are thinking about two issues: the virus and jobs,” Casey said.

Political experts say the president is focused on Pennsylvania because winning the state is critical for his re-election.

“Given that he won by 45 percent of the vote when there was a lot more excitement for candidate Trump back in 2016, he’s going to have to work doubly hard,” University of Scranton Political Science Professor Dr. Mike Allison said.

Allison says the president is trying to deliver a message to voters similar to 2016.

“The economy is struggling right now, we’re in a pandemic, but he wants to put the argument forward that he’s the only person who can solve these problems, not Joe Biden,” Allison said.

With the latest polls showing the presidents’ approval rating in the low 40-percents, Allison says the Trump campaign will have to pull out all the stops in Pennsylvania and other battleground states before Election Day.

