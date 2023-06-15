MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Representative Justin J. Pearson has won the special Democratic primary for Tennessee House District 86.

Pearson overwhelmingly won against his challenger, fellow Democrat David Page. Pearson earned 2,209 votes, winning a little more than 94% of the vote. Page received 125 votes, giving him around 5%.

Pearson will face Independent candidate Jeff Johnston in the August 3 special election.

Early voting and absentee results showed Pearson taking a strong lead in the primary. Pearson came away with a total of 1,417 votes while Page received 56.

Pearson was first elected representative in a special election following the death of Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper.

In April, Pearson, along with Representative Justin Jones of Nashville, was expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Republican leaders accused Pearson, Jones, and Representative Gloria Johnson of Knoxville of violating House rules after they led a protest calling for stricter gun laws during a House session.

Pearson was reappointed to his seat a week after his expulsion.