MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Willie Herenton narrowly leads a slate of 17 candidates in the upcoming Memphis mayoral race, according to a poll of likely voters conducted by Emerson College for WREG News Channel 3.

Herenton, a five-time Memphis mayor who served from 1992 until 2009, had the support of 16% of voters polled Aug. 11-13.

Paul Young, president and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission, ranked a close second at 14%.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and former judge Joe Brown tied at 10%, while Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner rounded out the top five candidates with 7%.

But the biggest bloc of voters in the poll at 26% was “Undecided,” suggesting there is still much campaigning to be done ahead of the nonpartisan Oct. 5 election.

“With less than two months remaining until election day, this race is within the poll’s margin of

error, and has the potential to shift upon the direction of the 26% of undecided voters,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said. “Herenton has a base of support among Black voters and those without a college degree, but Brown is chipping away at that support by attracting younger black voters. Young’s support is higher among Memphis’ white population – and he has support among middle-aged voters.”

Herenton and Young are the top choices among Democrats in Memphis. Republicans are more consolidated, with 25% supporting Floyd Bonner.

Undecided voters most often said they are leaning toward Herenton, Bonner, Young, Brown, Turner and businessman J.W Gibson.

This year’s race comes as a majority of Memphis voters polled, 69%, said Memphis is on the “wrong track.” The results are reversed when asked their opinion of Tennessee — 66% said the state is on the wrong track.

Crime may factor into that pessimism, as 2 out of 3 voters polled said reducing crime should be the top priority for the next Memphis mayor.

Seventy percent rated the chances of being a victim of violent crime in Memphis as somewhat or very likely.

The Emerson College Polling/WREG-TV News Channel 3 Memphis survey was conducted August 11-13, 2023. The sample of somewhat and very likely voters, n=600, has a credibility interval, similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE), of +/- 3.9 percentage points. Data was collected by contacting an online panel of voters, and cellphones via SMS-to-web, and a consumer list of emails. The data sets were weighted by gender, education, age, and party registration based on 2023 registration modeling.