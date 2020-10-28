People who are COVID-19 positive may still vote in person, Tennessee officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have COVID-19 on Election Day, and are wondering if you can vote in person, the state of Tennessee says yes — they can vote from their car.

The deadline for absentee voting has passed and there is only one day left for people to get their votes in early in the Volunteer State. Shelby County Election Commissioner Linda Phillips said she expects more than 300,000 people to vote early.

“I would be thrilled if we have 400,000 people vote total which means I’m only going to see 90,000 people on Election Day at 166 sites,” Phillips said.

Even though she is not expecting a large turnout at the polls, Phillips said they do have a plan in place to make sure everyone gets the chance to vote, even those diagnosed with COVID-19.

“COVID people are staying in their car,” Phillips said. “And we’re sending teams that will have on gowns, gloves, face masks, and face shields. All of which will be changed in between each voter.”

Phillips said on Election Day voters who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 should not go to their assigned polling place but should instead call the election commissions office to set up a time to drive through their COVID-19 voter site at 980 Nixon Drive.

Phillips said voters will stay in their vehicle and show their voter ID through their window to a staff member. She added, they will be given a paper ballot and pen. Once the ballot has been marked it will be placed in a secrecy envelope to be counted.

Shelby County is not the only county in the state making these arrangements. Counties throughout Tennessee have similar processes.