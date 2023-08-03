MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tennessee Democratic representative Justin J. Pearson has won the Special General Election for Tennessee House District 86.

Voting results show Pearson winning the election with nearly 94% of the total votes. Pearson has officially been re-elected to the seat he originally won in January.

In this special election, Pearson faced Independent candidate Jeff Johnston.

Pearson was first elected representative in a special election following the death of Tennessee representative Barbara Cooper. Cooper, who died at age 93, had represented Memphis since the late 1990s.

Following his election, Pearson, along with Democratic Nashville representative Justin Jones, were expelled from the Tennessee House for what House Republicans called a violation of House rules.

Pearson, Jones, and Democratic Knoxville representative Gloria Johnson staged a protest calling for stricter gun laws following the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. The shooting killed six people, including three children.

The trio’s protest interrupted a House session.

Following his expulsion, Pearson was reinstated to the seat after the Shelby County Commission voted to reappoint him. Pearson was sworn back in about a week after he was expelled.